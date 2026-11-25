New York City indie band Granite Garden weaves theater, film, music, and art into every performance, pulling audiences deep into its multimedia world.

Over the past few months, founders Cameron Silliman and Seamus Good retreated to New Hampshire’s Seacoast for a break from the city's relentless hustle and bustle. They stopped by NHPR’s Studio D to play us a few songs — and share their appreciation for the Granite State’s natural beauty.

Catch the latest Live from Studio D on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Studio D Playlist:

Blue Star Boat

Paint Me Like a Fool

Wasted

Granite Garden will be performing a benefit concert for Migrant Justice at The Loading Dock in Littleton, NH on Dec. 4, 2026.