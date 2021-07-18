© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live From Studio D

    Word of Mouth
    6.9.14: Understanding Twee, Michael Blum, And Comedian Todd Glass
    We are in the midst of a cultural movement…it’s called Twee and boy is it precious. Today we look into the gentle revolution that is Twee…from artisanal…
  • Word of Mouth
    Live From Studio D: David Kontak Ensemble
    The David Kontak Ensemble invaded Studio D with a bevy of strange instruments and put on quite a show. Check out the performances to see the group…
    Word of Mouth
    Live From Studio D: Red Heart The Ticker
    Each month the husband and wife duo, Robin MacArthur and Tyler Gibbons, from Marlboro, Vermont write and record a song to be released on the day of the…
  • Word of Mouth
    David Lockwood, Live From Studio D
    Inspired by the Modern Love section of the Sunday New York Times, each song on David Lockwood's new album is based on a deeply personal essay about love…
    Word of Mouth
    Tristan Omand
    Tristan Omand, a Manchester based singer-songwriter tells stories of America’s rough edges, his songs tend towards characters who’ve been kicked around by…
    Arts & Culture
    Darlingside
    VIDEO: The New England based band Darlingside has long been a favorite here at Word of Mouth, so on their recent visit to a song writing and music…
    Word of Mouth
    Heather Maloney
    Heather Maloney's music has been described as “adventurous folk", pushing the boundaries of the folk genre with lush, full-band arrangements and playful…
    Word of Mouth
    Lady Lamb the Beekeeper
    The moniker, Lady Lamb the Beekeeper came to Mainer Aly Spaltro in a dream, and has been popping up on marquees up and down the East coast ever since. Not…
  • Word of Mouth
    Tan Vampires
    When the band Tan Vampires came to our studios last week, we found them to be mostly pale, and pretty lively…it turns out that their name was a bit of a…
    Word of Mouth
    Lake Street Dive...Live
    Schooled in jazz and infatuated with pop… the Brooklyn based band Lake Street Dive came together at the New England Conservatory with a goal to play…