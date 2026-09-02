New England’s Ava Valianti brings youthful indie pop to NHPR's Studio D

At 17, indie pop singer-songwriter Ava Valianti combines personal, story-driven lyrics with strong melodies and prominent guitar work.

Hailing from North Andover, Massachusetts, Ava is just starting her senior year of high school. Even at her young age, Ava has gained honors such as First Runner-Up in American Songwriter’s Road Ready Talent Contest, and a performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. With every release, Ava continues to establish herself as one of indie pop’s most compelling new voices.

Catch the latest Live from Studio D on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Studio D Playlist:

Acupuncture

Bloom

Sophomore Slump

The Conversation

Ava's newest single from her EP, Kismet, is coming out on Sept.11 with new songs dropping every month until the EPs official release in January. Ava Valianti's music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.