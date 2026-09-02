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Live From Studio D

New England’s Ava Valianti brings youthful indie pop to NHPR's Studio D

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Comolli
Published September 2, 2026 at 11:25 AM EDT
Album cover for 2026 album Sophomore Slump by Ava Valianti
https://avavaliantimusic.com/
Album cover for 2026 album Sophomore Slump by Ava Valianti

At 17, indie pop singer-songwriter Ava Valianti combines personal, story-driven lyrics with strong melodies and prominent guitar work.

Hailing from North Andover, Massachusetts, Ava is just starting her senior year of high school. Even at her young age, Ava has gained honors such as First Runner-Up in American Songwriter’s Road Ready Talent Contest, and a performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. With every release, Ava continues to establish herself as one of indie pop’s most compelling new voices.

Catch the latest Live from Studio D on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Studio D Playlist:

  • Acupuncture
  • Bloom
  • Sophomore Slump
  • The Conversation

Ava's newest single from her EP, Kismet, is coming out on Sept.11 with new songs dropping every month until the EPs official release in January. Ava Valianti's music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

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Arts & Culture Live From Studio DNHPR MusicPerforming ArtsPop Music
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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