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Live From Studio D

The Wood Brothers bring family harmonies & new music to The Folk Show

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate McNally,
Olivia Comolli
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
Right to left: Chris Wood, Oliver Wood and Jano Rix
Emily Quirk
Right to left: Chris Wood, Oliver Wood and Jano Rix (The Wood Brothers) performing a live set at NHPR.

If you tuned into The Folk Show with Kate McNally this week, you caught a laughter-filled in-studio session with American roots trio: The Wood Brothers.

Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, stopped by Studio D to celebrate a major milestone—the 20th anniversary of their very first album—and to share tracks from their brand-new release, Puff of Smoke.

If you missed the broadcast, you can catch up on their live performances of "Pray God Listens," "Puff of Smoke," and a stripped-down, acoustic version of "Witness" right here.

For years, Oliver and Chris pursued completely different musical paths. Oliver was tearing up the Southern blues-rock scene with King Johnson, while Chris was redefining modern jazz-funk as one-third of the legendary Medeski Martin & Wood.

The trio became whole when they recruited Jano Rix. Known for his staggering ability to play drums, keys, and harmonies simultaneously, Jano gives this small Americana band a really big sound.

During their conversation, Kate and the band delved into the philosophy behind their lyricism. Despite the heavy times facing the world, The Wood Brothers infuse their tracks with a distinct, mindful sense of humor.

"Songs can be like a kind of alchemy where you take suffering and you try to turn it into beauty," Chris explained. "You have a set of choices when it hits you — you will feel the pain. But now, what are you going to do with it?"

What's on their playlists?

When asked what they’re listening to these days, the band’s answers proved exactly why their own music is so hard to pigeonhole:

  • Chris Wood (who doubles as a farmer when he's not on the road!) has been captivated by the creative orchestral arrangements of pop innovator Rosalía.

  • Oliver Wood has been returning to the absolute essence of blues masters like Lightnin' Hopkins and Mississippi John Hurt.

  • Jano Rix is currently back in school taking hand percussion lessons, diving deep into old and new Afro-Cuban timba beats (and hitting the floor as a salsa dancer).

On the road this summer

The Wood Brothers are taking the tracks from Puff of Smoke on the road. New England fans can catch them live at these upcoming dates:

July 29 - Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company in Deerfield, MA

July 30 - South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset, MA

July 31 - Cape Cod Melody Tent in Barnstable, MA

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Emily Quirk

Sincerely,
Emily Quirk
Program Director
Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR MusicThe Folk ShowLive From Studio D
Kate McNally
Kate has been hosting The Folk Show since 1995. In addition to her studio work, Kate emcees festivals and concerts throughout the Northeast.
See stories by Kate McNally
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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