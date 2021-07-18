-
Our listener question this week is timely: Why is the holiday called Juneteenth, and what is the significance?Do you have a question for the Civics 101…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 21 de junio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
Singing and drumming. Readings and reflection. It was all part of this year’s Juneteenth, the country’s newest official holiday, recognized with events…
-
As Juneteenth celebrations get underway this weekend, a special tribute is planned to honor the career of Dover native Nellie Brown Mitchell. She was born…
-
Although Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, the Civil War prevented it being enacted in much of the South.…
-
Although Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, the Civil War prevented it being enacted in much of the South.…
-
Rallies are happening from Atlanta to Los Angeles — including in Galveston, Texas, where the holiday was born. Amid a reckoning around race, this year's Juneteenth has an even more urgent meaning.
-
Juneteenth celebrations, to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S., are happening around New Hampshire and online this Friday, and protests against…
-
This Friday’s Juneteenth celebration in Manchester will include art, music, poetry, and free COVID-19 testing.Tia Parker, one of the event’s organizers,…