Where to celebrate Juneteenth in New Hampshire

Thursday is Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when news of the end of slavery reached Galveston, Texas — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

It’s been observed as a federal holiday since 2021. Every other New England state except New Hampshire recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday. Lawmakers here have rejected efforts in recent years to change that.

Nonetheless, community-led Juneteenth celebrations have been ongoing across the state in recent weeks — and more are planned in the days ahead. Here are some of the ways you can participate.

(If you know of an event not listed here, send us an email at news@nhpr.org!)

Thursday, June 19

Juneteenth Freedom Walk on Thursday, June 19, at 9:30 a.m. The 0.8-mile walk will begin at John Paul Jones Memorial Park in Kittery and end at the African Burying Ground Memorial Park in Portsmouth. More details. (Free)

A Drumbeat for Spiritual Renewal on Thursday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at the African Burying Ground Memorial Park in Portsmouth. This celebration will include dance, speeches and other tributes to mark the 10th anniversary of the park. More details. (Free)

A Community Gathering of Reflection, Freedom, and Connection on Thursday, June 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Camp Hale in Sandwich. More details. (Free)

Celebrate Juneteenth at Art Off the Walls on Thursday, June 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. The latest edition of this monthly community event will include music, gallery talks and refreshments. More details. (Free)

Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 19, at 5 p.m. at Keene’s Central Square. Hosted by the City of Keene Human Rights Committee, Keene Family YMCA and W.S. Badger Company. This event will feature a musical performance by Crys Matthews. More details. (Free)

Slam Free or Die Presents: Juneteenth Showcase! From 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, at Stark Brewing Company in Manchester. Tickets are on a sliding scale, from $3 to $5. More details.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth New England on Saturday, June 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Crossway Christian Church - Downtown Campus in Nashua. This event will include line dancing, games, food and other activities for all ages. More details. (Free)

Lebanon, Bethel, and Hartford Juneteenth Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Lyman Point Park in White River Junction, Vermont. The community celebration will include music, food, activities and speeches by officials from across the Upper Valley. More details. (Free)