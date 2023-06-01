ClassicalNH honors Juneteenth and Pride Month

Tune into ClassicalNH for the following special programming this month honoring Juneteenth and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

True Colors: Sounds from the Heart – June 5, 2023 at 5PM

As we celebrate Pride during the month of June, join hosts Julie Amacher and Gabrielle Glass as they interview five LGBTQIA+ artists from the operatic world who will share their story with you, and how their pride impacts their musical identity.

Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration – June 19th, 2023 at 5PM

Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration is a musical soundscape featuring Black composers. It will honor the memory of enslaved people, the tragedy of their condition, and the tragedy of racism today. It will also celebrate the lives and accomplishments of Black people in our country with the hope of greater freedom and a more united future.

Summer Solstice Celebration – June 21st 2023 at 5PM

The Summer Solstice Celebration with Melanie Renate will highlight composers and musicians that celebrate this time of year and will inspire listeners to celebrate the longest day of the year.