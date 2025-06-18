10 things to do in NH this weekend: Juneteenth, Jumanji, Phish and North Country Pride

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Lakes Region

Hot Pepper Eating Contest and other festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at the Notch Biergarten at Beans & Greens Farm in Gilford. More details.

Mushroom Identification Class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, at the New Hampshire Mushroom Company in Tamworth. Attendees will learn how to identify the state’s “most commonly foraged wild mushrooms.” Tickets are $40. More details.

Monadnock Region

Jumanji 30th Anniversary Celebration Adventure from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22, at various locations around Keene. Festivities include a Friday night screening and Q&A with VIPs at the Colonial Theater, plus a road race, scavenger hunt and “dog and cat cuddle” on Saturday. More details.

North Country

North Country Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, June 21, in Littleton. The parade runs on Main Street from 11 a.m. to noon, and the festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Commons. More details. (Free)

Great North Woods Music Day from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

Arrival From Sweden- The Music of ABBA at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. The production promises “lovely costumes, extremely talented musicians, and breathtaking singers.” Tickets range in price. More details.

Summer Solstice Sale: Rare and Unusual Plants from New England Nurseries! from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. Tickets are free for children under 12, otherwise they are $15. More details.

Southern Tier

Summer Reading Kick-off Party and “Game Swap” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at the Nashua Public Library. The library is calling it their “biggest party of the year,” complete with games, pop corn, snow cones and a DJ. Attendees are also invited to participate in a “game swap,” to donate gently used but playable games. More details. (Free)

Upper Valley

Lebanon, Bethel, and Hartford Juneteenth Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Lyman Point Park in White River Junction, Vermont. The community celebration will include music, food, activities and speeches by officials from across the Upper Valley. More details.

