-
With normal life sort of coming into view, NHPR’s Sean Hurley thought 4th of July fireworks might be a distinct possibility somewhere in the state. Not…
-
Over 200 people gathered around the steps of City Hall in Dover this morning for a special July 4th tradition: a reading of the Declaration of…
-
New Hampshire is marking Independence Day with parades, ceremonies and readings of the Declaration of Independence.Governor Maggie Hassan will take part…
-
After Two Days Of Bad Weather, Rochester Calls Off FireworksAlready postponed once, the town of Rochester has now canceled its 2014 Independence Day fireworks. The police department announced on its Facebook page…
-
A Bedford coffee roaster offers a different kind of buzz.Say you’re at a cookout this weekend celebrating the Fourth. It’s hot out and you want a cold…
-
“Our country is a nation on the make,” according to historian Walter McDougall. He says we’re builders, dreamers, go-getters, inventers and organizers, so…
-
The Currency is our ongoing look at economic and business news in New Hampshire. Fireworks Industry Thrives In N.H. Amid Loose RegulationsBackyard…
-
For some New Hampshire residents, the Fourth of July means it’s time for fireworks in the backyard. The state has long been one of the few states in the…