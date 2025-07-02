10 things to do in NH this July 4th weekend: Fireworks, 'E.T.' and a giant inflatable maze
Plus: Check out a play exploring behind the scenes of the summer blockbuster, "Jaws."
Lakes Region
- Something Rotten! will run at various times through Saturday, July 5, at the historic Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth. Enjoy this “outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce” before it closes on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. More details. (Tickets range in price.)
- 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Enjoy live music, free parking and free admission. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- E.T. (1982) is playing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Enjoy a showing of the classic film restored to 4K. More details. (Tickets start at $9.)
North Country
- The Conway Scenic Railroad’s Firecracker Express will make several trips on the evening of Friday, July 4,Avoid the traffic and ride the train to the North Conway station for North Conway’s annual Fireworks display! Trains will depart from the Conway Depot at 4:45 p.m, 6 p.m and 8 p.m., and they will return 10 minutes after the firework show ends. More details. (Tickets are $15.)
- The Shark is Broken will take the stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield. This 95-minute play invites audiences to “explore the choppy waters behind Hollywood's first blockbuster, Jaws.” More details. (Tickets start at $34.)
Seacoast
- Yonder Mountain String Band will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. This show is part of the Prescott Park Arts Festival. More details. (Free, but donations are accepted at the door.)
Merrimack Valley
- Music on the Green at Canterbury Shaker Village will kick-off its summer series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. This weekend’s performance will feature The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio. Music on the Green is rain or shine. In the event of bad weather, the concert will move indoors. More details. (Free admission, with a suggested donation of $20.)
Southern Tier
- City of Manchester 4th of July Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, at Arms Park. Start your independence day celebrations a day early with local DJ Adam Furious, vendors, and fireworks! More details. (Free)
- The Big Bounce America will be at Budweiser Brewery in Merrimack from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6. Explore and play in a giant inflatable maze and bounce house with the whole family. Admission is based on age range and allows families to have a dedicated time slot to play. More details. (Sessions begin at $22.)
Upper Valley
- Up, Up, and Away! from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, Vermont. This special museum program will help you explore buoyancy, build your own hot air balloon, then launch it in the museum! Organizers say this activity is best suited for ages 8 and up. More details.(This event is free, with purchase of museum admission.)