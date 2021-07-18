-
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del viernes 9 de julio y la entrevista con Nando Jaramillo, propietario de Moon and Stars Arepas. También…
Following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday, members of the Haitian community in New Hampshire are reflecting and speaking…
The Trump administration is ending temporary protected status for some 60,000 Haitians living in the U.S. after an earthquake devastated their country in…
Today marks the three year anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti, and the country is still struggling to rebuild in spite of the $7.5 billion…
Life for most Haitians is a constant struggle for clean water. And now that cholera has invaded Haiti, safe drinking water has become Haiti's most urgent public health problem. The disease has killed more than 7,000 people since late 2010.
Cholera has killed nearly 7,000 Haitians since October 2010 and sickened well over a half-million. A program to vaccinate 100,000 Haitians was supposed to have kicked off by now — before the spring rains once again help spread the disease. But the campaign is bogged down in red tape.