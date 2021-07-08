‘We Need People To Pray’: N.H. Haitian Community Reflects on President Moïse’s Assassination

Following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday, members of the Haitian community in New Hampshire are reflecting and speaking out.

Reverend Renaud Dumont of the First Haitian Baptist Church in Manchester said he has been processing the tragic killing of Moïse and asked for support from the global community.

"We need people to pray,” Dumont said. “We need Haitians to get together to pray for their country. We need friends all around the world to see what they can do to save Haiti from the problems the country has been facing now for years."

Dumont has lived in New Hampshire for 40 years, but said his family in Haiti has gradually left, citing social upheaval and poor conditions. He said many of them felt they were in danger in their home country.

"The country has been suffering so much already, and then to realize now it's going from worse to worse,” Dumont said.

Moïse was fatally shot in his home in Port au Prince early in the morning and his wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was struck as well and rushed to a Miami hospital.