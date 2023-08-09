© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Students from the El Roi academy carry signs during a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, who have been reported kidnapped, in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 31, 2023. Dorsainvil works for the El Roi Haiti nonprofit organization. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Odelyn Joseph
/
AP
Students from the El Roi academy carry signs during a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, who have been reported kidnapped, in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 31, 2023. Dorsainvil works for the El Roi Haiti nonprofit organization. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil's husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country's poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

