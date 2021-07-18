-
A jury has found former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn guilty on four misdemeanor charges, including a domestic violence charge, following a three-day trial…
Dozens of people gathered in Dover Saturday to demand justice for Sarah Letendre, the woman who was charged with domestic assault after her Dover police…
Staying Home When Home Isn't Safe: Domestic Violence During A PandemicStay-at-home orders and quarantine measures may have life-threatening consequences for those experiencing domestic/intimate partner violence, and also…
Advocates in the Upper Valley say the region's housing shortage is impacting vulnerable populations there. The region is seeing rental prices rise while…
Advocates To Address Domestic Violence In Immigrant CommunitiesA group of advocates will address the issue of domestic violence in immigrant communities this weekend.The event Saturday was spurred by incidents in the…
Two groups in Manchester are launching a project to expand housing for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.The initiative comes as the city…
New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation has announced over $ 1 million in federal funding to support survivors of domestic and sexual…
We follow up on a recent NPR series, "The Other Side of Anger," which explores the physiology and psychology of this powerful emotion. We look at how we…
We follow up on the Concord Monitor’s series, Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence In New Hampshire, by looking at what a person needs when they…
New Hampshire's congressional delegation says the partial government shutdown is taking a toll on programs that work to prevent sexual and domestic…