N.H. domestic violence commission returns after nearly 10 years

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has reconvened a commission to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking following a nearly 10-year absence.

A state task force that examined how the judiciary handles domestic violence cases recommended that the commission be brought back.

The original commission was created by Gov. Stephen Merrill and was active from 1993 to 2013.

Sununu's executive order Monday said the state "remains committed to fostering a multidisciplinary approach to both better address the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, and promote a consistent response to hold offenders accountable for their actions."