© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
Politics

N.H. domestic violence commission returns after nearly 10 years

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
statehouse.jpg
Dan Tuohy/NHPR
/

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has reconvened a commission to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking following a nearly 10-year absence.

A state task force that examined how the judiciary handles domestic violence cases recommended that the commission be brought back.

The original commission was created by Gov. Stephen Merrill and was active from 1993 to 2013.

Sununu's executive order Monday said the state "remains committed to fostering a multidisciplinary approach to both better address the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, and promote a consistent response to hold offenders accountable for their actions."

Tags

Politics Domestic Violence
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.