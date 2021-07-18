Arts and Culture

-
Over 220 boats and kayaks anchored in Livermore Cove to hear an orchestra perform from a pontoon boat in an event that was the first of its kind for the New Hampshire Music Festival.
-
In Stark, a small cliffside cemetery has been eroding into the Ammonoosuc for years – and both earth and bones have been lost to the river.During a…
-
The one-woman show, "Mary and Me" tells a version of a real-life story: that of Ann Lovett, a 15-year-old Irish girl who died during childbirth in 1984…
-
New Hampshire artists and arts organizations have been struggling during the pandemic, despite coming up with creative ways to stay afloat, including…
-
After winning the “Best Comedy” award at last year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival in Australia, New Hampshire native Gemma Soldati and comedy partner Amrita…
-
The Currier Museum is adding a second Frank Lloyd Wright home to its collection.The museum announced Friday that it purchased the Toufic H. Kalil House on…
-
Selling witchcraft is a business where historical tragedy, the spectacle of Halloween, and modern magic all coexist. And nowhere is that more true than in…
-
NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley sits down with NH Magazine's managing editor Erica Thoits at the beginning of every month to chat about upcoming…
-
In fewer than three hundred years, New England moved on from witch trials and executions and became a place where people openly call themselves…
-
Manchester’s long-shuttered Rex Theater is opening again this week. The revamped theater is owned and operated by the Palace Theater just a few blocks…