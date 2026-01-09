NH News Recap: NH lawmakers reject efforts to address court rulings on school funding

Two New Hampshire courts have told the Legislature that it needs to increase the amount of money the state spends per public school student. But in the first meeting of the legislative session this week, lawmakers voted against doing so.

And the Trump administration has frozen child care funding in several states amid allegations of fraud in Minnesota, but Gov. Kelly Ayotte told child care providers this week funding hasn’t paused here in New Hampshire.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin



Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Legislature declines court orders to increase school spending, at least for now

The state Supreme Court ruled in July that the state must spend more on public education to meet its constitutional obligation to provide New Hampshire students an "adequate" education. A lower court ruled in August that the state must also increase spending on special education.

Objecting to ConVal decision, House Republicans vote down school funding bill

House Republicans have questioned both the conclusions reached by the court about school funding adequacy and the court’s very authority to instruct the Legislature to spend more.

Ayotte and state officials say NH’s federal child care funding is secure

Gov. Kelly Ayotte reassured New Hampshire child care providers and families this week that the federal money that helps cover child care costs for nearly 5,000 children in the state has not been frozen by the Trump administration, contrary to reporting by national media outlets.

More New Hampshire headlines:

'I can't just sit by': Protestors gather in Merrimack to oppose potential ICE facility

Returning to the scene of the Challenger explosion, with a NH journalist who was there

NH House approves bill ending use of student IDs for voting