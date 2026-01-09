© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

NH News Recap: NH lawmakers reject efforts to address court rulings on school funding

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:26 AM EST
The cafeteria at Memorial High School in Manchester, NH. (Annmarie Timmins photo / NHPR)
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
The cafeteria at Memorial High School in Manchester, NH. (Annmarie Timmins photo / NHPR)

Two New Hampshire courts have told the Legislature that it needs to increase the amount of money the state spends per public school student. But in the first meeting of the legislative session this week, lawmakers voted against doing so.

And the Trump administration has frozen child care funding in several states amid allegations of fraud in Minnesota, but Gov. Kelly Ayotte told child care providers this week funding hasn’t paused here in New Hampshire.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Legislature declines court orders to increase school spending, at least for now

The state Supreme Court ruled in July that the state must spend more on public education to meet its constitutional obligation to provide New Hampshire students an "adequate" education. A lower court ruled in August that the state must also increase spending on special education.

Objecting to ConVal decision, House Republicans vote down school funding bill

House Republicans have questioned both the conclusions reached by the court about school funding adequacy and the court’s very authority to instruct the Legislature to spend more.

Ayotte and state officials say NH’s federal child care funding is secure

Gov. Kelly Ayotte reassured New Hampshire child care providers and families this week that the federal money that helps cover child care costs for nearly 5,000 children in the state has not been frozen by the Trump administration, contrary to reporting by national media outlets.

More New Hampshire headlines:

'I can't just sit by': Protestors gather in Merrimack to oppose potential ICE facility

Returning to the scene of the Challenger explosion, with a NH journalist who was there

NH House approves bill ending use of student IDs for voting

NH child vaccine recommendations remain unchanged, despite new CDC guidance
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.