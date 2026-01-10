© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Nom nom nom

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published January 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
A vanilla orchid.
Geoff McKay
/
flickr/CC BY 2.0
A vanilla orchid

This episode originally aired in 2024.

You might not think much about the sticky bottle of vanilla sitting in the back of your pantry. But that flavor — one of the most common in the world — has a fascinating history, involving a fickle orchid and a 12-year-old enslaved boy who made the discovery of a lifetime.

That’s the sort of tale that attracts poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil. From peacock feathers to the sounds of garden insects, her work is known for magnifying the wonders of the natural world. Her latest book of essays, “Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees,” explores the unexpected connections between food, memory, and community.

So take a seat and pour yourself an aperitif, as Aimee Nezhukumatathil shares a few of these miniature morsels with Outside/In host Nate Hegyi: a three-course meal of grape jelly, sweet nostalgia, and just a hint of vanilla bean.

Produced by Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

You can find Aimee’s book of essays, Bite by Bite, at your local bookstore or online.
Environment Food
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
