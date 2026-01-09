In dramatic reversal, NH House lawmakers kill school district budget cap bill

The New Hampshire House abruptly killed a Republican bill to impose budget caps on school districts Thursday, after some Republicans joined Democrats to dramatically alter the bill.

The chamber also voted against reconsidering the bill, a parliamentary move that prevents the proposal from returning to the House floor this year, in a major setback for a policy that had been a priority of Republican leaders.

After a chaotic series of votes, the chamber voted, 346-9, to strike down the bill, House Bill 675. But that vote came after House Democrats teamed up with 22 Republicans to pass a floor amendment to override most of the original bill and limit the cap only to school district administrative expenses.

That change, which passed, 182-173, proved to be a dealbreaker for the Republican supporters of the original bill. After the alteration, the bail was eventually killed by voice vote.

Rep. Joe Sweeney, a Salem Republican, accused Democrats of deploying a “poison pill,” in which lawmakers alter a bill solely to make it unpalatable to pass.

“So weird how all the Democrats who voted to replace the bill entirely with the poison pill amendment then voted against the bill — comprised entirely of their poison pill amendment they supported minutes before,” Sweeney wrote on the social media platform X.

The idea of a mandatory cap on public school spending increases has become a major pillar of New Hampshire Republicans’ response to high property taxes. The original HB 675 would have restricted the annual budgets of school districts to increase from the year before only by inflation. In order to override that universal budget cap and pass a budget with spending increases, residents in those school districts would need a two-thirds supermajority vote, the bill stipulated.

Republicans have framed the bill as a necessary correction to years of increasing school budgets and rising local property taxes. They’ve said the caps would force school boards to be more thoughtful with any proposed budget increases given the need to convince a supermajority of voters to approve them.

“The number one issue I hear from voters and residents and neighbors is that our property taxes are just getting out of control,” said Sweeney in a speech on the floor. “It’s pricing seniors out of their homes. It’s making it harder for young families to buy into the New Hampshire market.”

Sweeney said residents have not seen relief.

“They just go into the school districts where they just continue to propose higher budgets, because they take the money that the state sends them, they lightly increase their tax rate as much as they can before people really start to revolt, and the spending keeps going up and up and up,” he said. “Something has to give.”

But Democrats have slammed the idea as anti-democratic and a threat to local control. They’ve noted that all recent school district budget increases were approved by majorities of voters at annual meetings, and that voters already have the ability to adopt tax caps in their individual school districts if they want. Instead, Democrats have called for the state to contribute more funding to local schools, arguing that could help reduce property tax burdens.

“The real harm done by this bill will be felt in the overcrowded public school classrooms by . . . the 90% of Granite State kids who are there, where they have fewer educational opportunities despite their community’s desires,” said Rep. Mary Hakken-Phillips, a Hanover Democrat, speaking on the House floor.

The House added a number of last-minute floor amendments to the bill Thursday.

But the final — and crucial — amendment changed the bill from a broad cap on new spending in future school district budgets to a state requirement that school boards devote no more than 6% of their budgets to administrators. That amendment was sponsored by three Republican representatives: Lorie Ball of Salem, Ralph Boehm of Litchfield, and Joseph Barton of Littleton.

Speaking in favor of that amendment, Rep. Kristine Perez, a Londonderry Republican, noted that she and other residents in her conservative town had recently advocated for a local tax cap. But voters ultimately decided to direct the school board to study the issue first, and the resulting study convinced Perez that a tax cap is not an ideal way to restrain spending.

“We all agree that property taxes are rising too fast and school budgets are the largest driver. The real question before us now is how do we apply restraint without harming classrooms or stripping away local control,” Perez said.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com.

