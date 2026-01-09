Flu season came early this year to NH, and remains intense

Cases of the flu remain high throughout the state and continue to rise.

New Hampshire's latest weekly report for influenza and similar illnesses shows a roughly 11 percent increase in flu cases over the previous week and a roughly 16% increase in acute respiratory illnesses.

The state’s weekly report also shows that Influenza A is leading the number of cases that are causing people to come into the hospital for respiratory trouble. CDC data confirms the latest state report, showing that New Hampshire and region both at a very high risk for illness activity.

Medical facilities across the state say they're feeling the crunch from flu right now.

Dr. Deepak Vatti, chief medical officer at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, said they’ve seen more visits for illnesses related to cold and flu season. In November, the flu positivity rate at his hospital was just under 1%. But just a month later, that number jumped to a 17.6% positivity rate, and the rates for COVID and RSV doubled.

Vatti said they are operating at a high patient capacity for a myriad of health conditions, and that respiratory illnesses are adding to the inpatient volume, something they expect this time of year. But this year, he said, the flu season came on more suddenly than in the past.

“It felt like it just turned out over a weekend,” Vatti said. “This year's flu strain, I think, [has] particularly slightly more severe symptoms than we'd seen in previous years. But it's definitely a trend that we're seeing in the community.”

For inpatient care, St. Joseph Hospital is offering free masking to all patients, and staff who work with patients are wearing masks for the protection of visitors and patients.

Stephanie Szopa, infection prevention officer at Elliot Health Systems in Manchester, said they’ve also seen a jump in flu cases earlier than last year.

Elliot Hospital Systems / Elliot Hospital Systems Elliot Hospital Systems shows cases of respiratory illnesses over the past four years.

Dr. Ron Rasmussen, Catholic Medical Center’s chief medical officer, said they’re seeing higher numbers of people in their hospital suffering from flu symptoms like fever and cough.

“We're a heart hospital, so we have a lot of patients who have underlying heart disease and lung disease, and so they're affected by the flu as well,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said nurses have been working extra hours to help with patient turn around.

“Our nursing staff and our ancillary staff have really stepped up to take care of the patients,” Rasmussen said. “Nurses are working very hard around the clock to take care of the patients. Our patients have been giving us grace.”

A spokesperson for North Country Health said they’re also seeing an increase in patients requiring hospitalization for the flu, largely due to underlying health conditions.

North Country Health encourages vaccination, and health officials say it’s not too late to get the flu and other vaccines this season as it could reduce the severity of symptoms if someone were to get the sick.

Staying home while sick and looking out for others is also recommended as the flu season continues to be underway.

