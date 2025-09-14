© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

46 years of Glendi: Organizers aim to show Manchester Greek hospitality

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published September 14, 2025 at 6:14 PM EDT
Glendi volunteers prepare lamb to be cooked on custom-made charcoal grills.
Glendi volunteers prepare lamb to be cooked on custom-made charcoal grills.
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR
George Skaperdas, the president of the cathedral's board, has been overseeing Glendi operations for five years.
George Skaperdas, the president of the cathedral's board, has been overseeing Glendi operations for five years.
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR
Dancers perform Saturday night at the 46th annual Glendi celebration in Manchester
Dancers perform Saturday night at the 46th annual Glendi celebration in Manchester
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR
Organizers say they're looking forward to making it to 50 years of Glendi.
Organizers say they're looking forward to making it to 50 years of Glendi.
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR
Cooking food for thousands of people is a massive undertaking. But volunteers say they enjoy the pace of the work and the camaraderie.
Cooking food for thousands of people is a massive undertaking. But volunteers say they enjoy the pace of the work and the camaraderie.
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR
Karen Johnson and her team were selling chicken souvlaki and other food to hungry patrons.
Karen Johnson and her team were selling chicken souvlaki and other food to hungry patrons.
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR

Thousands of people gathered in Manchester this weekend for the 46th iteration of Glendi, a celebration organized by the Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Crowds weaved through an auditorium, eyeing raffle prizes, baked goods, and a station serving hot Loukoumades: crunchy, pillowy ovals of fried dough draped in syrup and powdered sugar.

Liz Stavropoulos, who was selling raffle tickets at a booth, said her favorite thing about Glendi was its consistency throughout the years.

“The same people come. We offer the same delicious Greek foods. It's like a constant,” she said. “I see people I haven't seen in a long time.”

But Glendi has grown a lot over the years, according to George Skaperdas, the president of the church’s board of directors. He says the event began as a small harvest bazaar with a few penny raffles, baked goods, and some lamb kebabs to what it is today: a season-marking festival that draws people from across New Hampshire to a quiet Manchester neighborhood.

“The people that were in charge decided to open it up to the city. And from then it's just grown leaps and bounds,” he said. “It's just a labor of love. It's our hospitality, it's our heritage.”

Skaperdas said Glendi organizers anticipated serving up to 10,000 meals throughout the weekend. For that, they’d procured 2,500 pounds of lamb shanks, 2,000 pounds of lamb kebabs, and 1,500 chickens.

He says his team is doing their best to make it to Glendi’s 50th anniversary. But it’s getting harder. Putting on this kind of celebration comes at a price – one that isn’t getting any cheaper, Skaperdas said. And keeping people involved can be a challenge.

“Families are getting smaller,” he said. “Life gets in the way. Parents are working two and three jobs. You've got school, you've got soccer, baseball, dance.”

But, Skaperdas said, no matter the difficulty, Glendi keeps him coming back.

“What was the line in The Sopranos?,” he said, “‘The more I tried to get out, the more they pulled me back in.’”

On Saturday night, the line for the food tent threaded through a crowd of people enjoying live music and a dance performance and stretched around the front of the cathedral.

As the food line grew, Dick Anagnost was behind the scenes, overseeing “the pit,” a small room where hundreds of lamb kebabs rotated through custom-made vertical charcoal grills.

Anagnost has helped out with Glendi for 41 of its 46 years. He says part of the reason for its growth over time is that the church has welcomed people from different communities across Manchester to participate.

“We live by a code called philotimo,” he said. “There is no direct translation in English, but hospitality comes from it. Philanthropy comes from it. Culture comes from it. So we live philotimo, and it's to share our culture with the community.”

Anagnost pointed out a photograph on a board in the kebab room (the “wall of fame”), showing two young children in aprons. One of those kids, now taller than his father, was standing in front of the photo, beaming as he speared chunks of meat.

All three of Anagnost’s sons were helping at the festival. His eldest is preparing to take over operations in “the pit” on his own.

“It gets harder because we're aging out. So the biggest thing is the erosion of the knowledge, because we don't write anything down,” Anagnost said. “We cook by feel.”

The church is starting to compile recipes in their library, to make sure they survive to the next generation.

Karen Johnson, who was running a booth selling chicken souvlaki and other foods, said the word-of-mouth learning is still very much part of the festival.

“It's like a camaraderie with all the workers that work together. People are so nice. They don't get frustrated with you. They teach you, they show you,” she said. “And you can ask more questions about anything.”

Johnson was pulled into volunteering six years ago by a person she met at a store. She was reluctant, but like many other volunteers, found that she was excited to keep coming back.

Plus, she said, the food is excellent. The lamb shanks are a favorite of hers – something she shares with Gov. Kelly Ayotte, who showed up to help serve dinner.

Ayotte said she’d been to Glendi many times, but was excited to be able to serve food this year.

“I love the barbecue lamb. But I'm also getting the stuffed peppers,” she said.
NH News Manchester, NHSociety and CultureFoodArts and CultureEvents
Mara Hoplamazian
My mission is to bring listeners directly to the people and places experiencing and responding to climate change in New Hampshire. I aim to use sounds, scenes, and clear, simple explanations of complex science and history to tell stories about how Granite Staters are managing ecological and social transitions that come with climate change. I also report on how people in positions of power are responding to our warmer, wetter state, and explain the forces limiting and driving mitigation and adaptation.
