© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

NH Democratic Senate candidates talk Social Security, money in elections

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published August 3, 2026 at 9:07 PM EDT
Karishma Manzur (in black) gathers with supporters at the State House, July 31, 2026.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Karishma Manzur (in black) gathers with supporters at the State House, July 31, 2026.

With state primary day a little more than a month away, the candidates in New Hampshire’s Democratic U.S. Senate race are stepping up their campaign activity across the state.

Karishma Manzur is in the midst of a 10-day van tour of every New Hampshire county. Kicking it off, Manzur told supporters to reject the big money campaigns run by other candidates on both sides of the aisle.

"This seat belongs to the people of New Hampshire, and the people of New Hampshire have to fight to keep it, because otherwise the billionaires are going to buy this seat,” Manzur said.

Manzur, who’s never run for elected office before, is campaigning on a platform to limit the role of money in elections. That includes a pledge to support the banning of super PACs.

Rep. Chris Pappas, at an event about Social Security in Manchester, August 3, 2026.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Rep. Chris Pappas, at an event about Social Security in Manchester, August 3, 2026.

Congressman Chris Pappas, the other major candidate in the Democratic Senate primary, is making Social Security a central issue in his campaign.

In Manchester Monday, Pappas was endorsed by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and promised to fight any effort to reduce benefits.

“There is no room in budgets for seniors to see any sort of benefit cut, and we have to work to protect the program in a way to allow seniors to retire with dignity and to make sure those at the very top of the income spectrum are paying their fair share,” Pappas said.

The leading Republican in the race, former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, proposed partially privatizing Social Security when he last served in Washington, though he has not emphasized Social Security reform this Senate run.

Social Security is projected to become insolvent in 2032, when beneficiaries could lose nearly a quarter of their benefits.

Pappas provided little detail on what actions he would take, but said he would back creating a commission to address the program's solvency.
Tags
NH News Elections 2026
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.