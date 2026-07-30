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Rye barn swallows, trail measures advance to Sept. 8 ballot in tense town meeting

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant - Portsmouth Herald
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:16 AM EDT
Two barn swallows rest out of the wind May 5, 2026, outside the Goss Farm barn in Rye, NH.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Two barn swallows rest out of the wind May 5, 2026, outside the Goss Farm barn in Rye, NH.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

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The town of Rye's voters will decide Sept. 8 whether to block migratory barn swallows from entering the Goss Farm barn. They'll also decide whether to overrule the Conservation Commission's decision to close several public trails and make changes to how its members are selected.

All four warrant articles, each stemming from citizen petitions, were debated during a testy deliberative session July 29 at Rye Junior High.

About 400 residents, representing opposing views on the issues, packed the school gym for the first part of a two-step special Town Meeting process.

The deliberative session was an opportunity to amend the articles before they go to the Sept. 8 ballot. Many residents spoke out and things got heated at times, but only minor changes were made to each article.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

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