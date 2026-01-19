© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers Part II

By Joe Boehnlein
Published January 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveUnder the Covers Part II on NHPR and nhpr.org.

It’s still cold, it’s still snowing, and despite our best efforts, it’s still winter around the Granite State! Let’s snuggle up with a hot drink and some snacks for another Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers. We’ll be listening to covers of popular songs.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers Part II airs Saturday Evening, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
