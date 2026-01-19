Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers Part II on NHPR and nhpr.org.

It’s still cold, it’s still snowing, and despite our best efforts, it’s still winter around the Granite State! Let’s snuggle up with a hot drink and some snacks for another Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers. We’ll be listening to covers of popular songs.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Under the Covers Part II airs Saturday Evening, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

