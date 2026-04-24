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Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: April Showers

By Joe Boehnlein
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Saturday Request Live Logo
Sara Plourde
Saturday Request Live Logo

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveApril Showers on NHPR and nhpr.org.

“April showers bring May flowers!" That’s our theme this week on Saturday Request Live. We want your favorite weather-inspired songs — whether it’s rain, snow, or sunshine.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: April Showers airs Saturday evening, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. - on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!

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Saturday Request Live NHPR Music NewsProgram Alerts
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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