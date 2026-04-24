Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: April Showers on NHPR and nhpr.org.

“April showers bring May flowers!" That’s our theme this week on Saturday Request Live. We want your favorite weather-inspired songs — whether it’s rain, snow, or sunshine.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: April Showers airs Saturday evening, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. - on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!

