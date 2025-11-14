Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, November 29th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Cranberries and Chaos on NHPR and nhpr.org.

’Tis the season to be thankful for what you’ve got and for purchasing the things that you don’t! Celebrate Thanksgiving and Black Friday with Saturday Requests Live and two hours of music centered on gratitude and also that irresistible holiday urge to splurge.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show to 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Cranberries and Chaos will air Saturday Evening, November 29th, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!