Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: Cranberries and Chaos

By Joe Boehnlein
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST
Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, November 29th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveCranberries and Chaos on NHPR and nhpr.org.

’Tis the season to be thankful for what you’ve got and for purchasing the things that you don’t! Celebrate Thanksgiving and Black Friday with Saturday Requests Live and two hours of music centered on gratitude and also that irresistible holiday urge to splurge.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show to 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Cranberries and Chaos will air Saturday Evening, November 29th, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein

