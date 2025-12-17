Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, December 27th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Christmas Crackers on NHPR and nhpr.org.

'Tis the season for surprises buried in secret packages! It's time to open the Christmas Crackers and reveal some more holiday musical goodies! Some well known songs are guaranteed to make an appearance but we'll also be sure to take a deep dive into the obscure as well.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Christmas Crackers airs Saturday Evening, December 27th, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!