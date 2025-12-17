© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: Christmas Crackers

By Joe Boehnlein
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:44 AM EST
Sara Plourde
Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, December 27th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveChristmas Crackers on NHPR and nhpr.org.

'Tis the season for surprises buried in secret packages! It's time to open the Christmas Crackers and reveal some more holiday musical goodies! Some well known songs are guaranteed to make an appearance but we'll also be sure to take a deep dive into the obscure as well.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729! Saturday Request Live: Christmas Crackers airs Saturday Evening, December 27th, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

Saturday Request Live NHPR Music NewsProgram Alerts
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein

