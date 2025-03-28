Long Story Short: Little White Lies

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Little White Lies.

Little White Lies will air on NHPR Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online or with the NHPR app.

We’ve all done it. Told a little fib to get out of an obligation, assure a loved one, or get out of trouble. These lies often go unnoticed and are quickly forgotten, but the smallest of lies have a way of growing, filling our mental space until we’re trapped in a corner. What damage might result from coming clean now? This show will explore the consequences of lying, and will examine the belief that dishonesty prevents hurt, why we stick with a lie, and what makes us decide to tell the truth.

Featured storytellers:

Alyssa Rigazio

Ajay G.

Samantha Bradbury-Koster

This Portsmouth-based live storytelling series was recorded before a live audience on March 12th at 7 p.m. on the 3S Artspace stage. It was hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com