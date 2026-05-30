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High winds, heavy rains lead to scattered NH outages

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published May 30, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT
The Mount Washington Observatory reported Saturday morning that half a foot of sleet and snow was recorded in the past w4 hours at the summit.
Courtesy Mount Washington Observatory
The Mount Washington Observatory reported Saturday morning that half a foot of sleet and snow was recorded in the past w4 hours at the summit.

High winds and widespread rain contributed to more than 12,000 power outages Saturday as a low pressure system passes over New Hampshire.

A high wind advisory remains in effect for southeastern New Hampshire until midday.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for the Seacoast area until 8 p.m. Saturday, with large-breaking waves in the range of 6-9 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast warns of dangerous wintry winds for hikers and campers, with heavy wet snow likely at higher elevations and a foot of snow possible on summits in the White Mountains.

In southeastern New Hampshire, the wind advisory calls for steady winds of 15-25 mph, and potential wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Eversource reported over 10,000 outages as of 9:30 a.m. Unitil had about 1,400 outages at that time.

The Mount Washington Observatory has recorded winterlike weather over the past 24 hours. Weather observers there say over half a foot of snow and sleet has fallen at the summit.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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