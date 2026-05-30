High winds, heavy rains lead to scattered NH outages

High winds and widespread rain contributed to more than 12,000 power outages Saturday as a low pressure system passes over New Hampshire.

A high wind advisory remains in effect for southeastern New Hampshire until midday.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for the Seacoast area until 8 p.m. Saturday, with large-breaking waves in the range of 6-9 feet, according to the National Weather Service .

The forecast warns of dangerous wintry winds for hikers and campers, with heavy wet snow likely at higher elevations and a foot of snow possible on summits in the White Mountains.

In southeastern New Hampshire, the wind advisory calls for steady winds of 15-25 mph, and potential wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Eversource reported over 10,000 outages as of 9:30 a.m. Unitil had about 1,400 outages at that time.