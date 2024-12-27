Long Story Short: Silver Linings

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Silver Linings.

Silver Linings will air on NHPR Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 28 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online or with the NHPR app.

Everything happens for a reason! We've all heard the cold comfort of this saying during hard times. Some believe we must struggle to become the person we are truly meant to be. Others will say growth only comes from overcoming adversity. This show explores whether there really can be any good that comes from bad things happening.

The Portsmouth-based live storytelling series was recorded before a live audience on December 11th at 7 p.m. on the 3S Artspace stage. It was hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

Featured storytellers:

Laura Spittle

Laura Brown

Patrick Hayes

Ben Doyle

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

