© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Michaela Anne brings wistful, defiant folk to the Word Barn

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:29 PM EDT
Michaela Anne
https://www.michaelaanne.com/about
Michaela Anne

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re thrilled to welcome Michaela Anne celebrating friends, family and the stories that they share.

A wistful and defiant look into the past while forging ahead, using the lessons learned along the way.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required

Tags
Live from the Word Barn Word BarnArts and CultureNHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.