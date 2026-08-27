Michaela Anne brings wistful, defiant folk to the Word Barn

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re thrilled to welcome Michaela Anne celebrating friends, family and the stories that they share.

A wistful and defiant look into the past while forging ahead, using the lessons learned along the way.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.