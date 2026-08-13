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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Heartache & Hope: David Ramirez returns to touring after brief hiatus

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published August 13, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
David Ramirez took a little time to get back to himself, and now he’s dead set on making music for himself—for the sake of the music, and nothing else.
davidramirezmusic.com
David Ramirez took a little time to get back to himself, and now he’s dead set on making music — for the sake of the music, and nothing else.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, Americana singer-songwriter David Ramirez takes the stage for an intimate performance.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Known for his honest storytelling and rich vocals, Ramirez delivers a thoughtful set exploring themes of ambition, fleeting romance, and hope for what lies ahead.

The Austin-based singer-songwriter — whose career has seen six full-length studio albums, three EPs, countless collaborations, and an illustrious supergroup project in Glorietta — performs on the Word Barn stage after a season of rest away from writing songs.

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Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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