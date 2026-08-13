Heartache & Hope: David Ramirez returns to touring after brief hiatus

This week on Live from the Word Barn, Americana singer-songwriter David Ramirez takes the stage for an intimate performance.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Known for his honest storytelling and rich vocals, Ramirez delivers a thoughtful set exploring themes of ambition, fleeting romance, and hope for what lies ahead.

The Austin-based singer-songwriter — whose career has seen six full-length studio albums, three EPs, countless collaborations, and an illustrious supergroup project in Glorietta — performs on the Word Barn stage after a season of rest away from writing songs.