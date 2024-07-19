© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Kat Wright

By Rick Ganley
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
Katwright.com
Kat Wright on stage in the Word Barn meadow, May 24, 2024

Live from the Word Barn airs Fridays at 8 p.m. and again Sundays at 6 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org

This week, we're proud to present Kat Wright, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced. She's been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse”.

Kat Wright spent a decade touring with a big band and all the trimmings. Now she has stripped down the formation. This set features Bob Wagner on guitar and Josh Weinstein on bass, with Kat’s voice taking center stage.

The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire, was established to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

