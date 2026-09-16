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Manchester coffee shop vandalized with white supremacist graffiti

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
Vandals spray-painted white supremacist graffiti outside the Moka Pot coffee shop in Manchester early Wednesday.
Manchester Police Department
Vandals spray-painted white supremacist graffiti outside the Moka Pot coffee shop in Manchester early Wednesday.

Manchester’s Moka Pot coffee shop was vandalized early Wednesday, according to local police.

Vandals spray-painted the phrase “white power” and swastikas on the side of the building, and they smashed windows.

Nick Carnes, one of the co-owners of the cafe, said his team will not let the incident stop them from being a welcoming space for all people.

“We have plenty of paint to cover up the wall. We have the insurance to pay for the windows. We are a community center, and we accept anyone and everyone into our coffee shop, and we will continue to do so moving forward as well,” he said.

Carnes said staff found the graffiti at six this morning. Police are estimating the vandalism occurred between midnight and four a.m.

Carnes said he did not know why his business was targeted.

Vandals smashed several windows at the Hanover Street cafe.
Manchester Police Department
Vandals smashed several windows at the Hanover Street cafe.

Manchester police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“This was more than property damage. It was a deliberate act intended to intimidate and instill fear, and we will not tolerate that in Manchester,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr in a statement.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit has been alerted by local police.

Carnes said the city is rallying around the shop.

“The community and customer support has been very uplifting,” he said.
Tags
NH News Manchesterhate speechhate crimes
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
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