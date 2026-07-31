© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***Less than 8 hours remain to win the GRAND PRIZE of $35k toward a new car OR our BIGGEST cash prize ever, $30k! Purchase your raffle tickets now!***

NH Chief Justice takes sudden medical leave of absence

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald during oral arguments on Feb. 1
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald during oral arguments on Feb. 15, 2022.

New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald is taking a medical leave of absence effective immediately, court officials announced on Friday.

The court provided no reason for MacDonald’s leave, or an estimate of how long he may be away from the bench.

“The members of the New Hampshire Supreme Court are united in wishing Chief Justice MacDonald a full and speedy recovery,” the court’s four other justices said in a joint statement.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court does not have any oral arguments scheduled until September 22.

MacDonald was named to the bench in 2021 by former Gov. Chris Sununu, after serving as the state’s attorney general for four years. Prior to his work in state government, MacDonald was in private practice. He grew up in the Hanover area and attended Dartmouth College, before receiving a law degree at Cornell.

As chief justice, MacDonald is one of five members of the court who hears cases and issues opinions, but he also has additional responsibilities overseeing a sprawling state court system.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News New England News CollaborativeGordon MacDonaldNH Supreme Court
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.