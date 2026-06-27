Check This Out: Yu-Mei Balasingamchow & 'Names Have Been Changed' plus Katherine Center

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

"Names Have Been Changed" is about Ophir — not her real name — who starts a confessional podcast about her years on the run around the globe.

"Names Have Been Changed" by Yu-Mei Balasingamchow is a suspenseful, outrageous, and poignant debut novel.

Filled with danger and twists, it’s ultimately a story about immigration and belonging.

The Book Biz segment is where we look at the forces shaping what gets written, published and read.

We talk to Katherine Center, a veteran romance novelist about how the industry has changed in the last 20 years.

We discuss her new novel, "The Shippers," and what it's like to have your work turned into a movie.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation and Zibby's Bookshop to champion new voices in literature.