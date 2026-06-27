© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Yu-Mei Balasingamchow & 'Names Have Been Changed' plus Katherine Center

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published June 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

"Names Have Been Changed" is about Ophir — not her real name — who starts a confessional podcast about her years on the run around the globe.

"Names Have Been Changed" by Yu-Mei Balasingamchow is a suspenseful, outrageous, and poignant debut novel.

Filled with danger and twists, it’s ultimately a story about immigration and belonging.

The Book Biz segment is where we look at the forces shaping what gets written, published and read.

We talk to Katherine Center, a veteran romance novelist about how the industry has changed in the last 20 years.

We discuss her new novel, "The Shippers," and what it's like to have your work turned into a movie.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation and Zibby's Bookshop to champion new voices in literature.

Tags
Check This Out NHPR BooksBooks
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.