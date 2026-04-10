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Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Karan Mahajan and 'The Complex'

By Rachel Barenbaum,
Jessica Hunt
Published April 10, 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT
Briscoe Savoy

Check this Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Karan Mahajan and his new novel "The Complex" kick off Season 6 of Check This Out.

"The Complex" moves between the US and modern India by focusing on one family, the Chopras, most of whom live in a shared building— and there are many layers to that title.

The novel follows the family's internal conflicts and illicit affairs, particularly focusing on the patriarch's sons and their descendants, as they navigate personal and political turmoil, with a narrative that moves between India and the US.

As India erupts in violence and long-buried secrets come to light, the embattled Chopras must reckon with the cost of power, the weight of tradition, and the shifting nature of love and allegiance.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "The Complex" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

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Check This Out novel
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
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