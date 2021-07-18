-
The pages of romantic novels have long been where readers turn for fantasy and guilty pleasure. But as ideas around love and relationships change in…
-
In the new novel by Sue Halpern, a young woman named Sunny gets busted for stealing a dictionary and a judge sentences her to work as a volunteer at a…
-
Concord-resident Virginia MacGregor's latest novel, Before I Was Yours, is the story of a young Kenyan boy, Jonah, who is brought to England under…
-
Barbara Follett had done more by the age of 25 than many will do in their lifetime. Including vanishing. Today on the show, the disappearance of an…
-
On today's show:Civics 101: Term Limits700 Fathoms Under the Sea was produced by David Schulman. Listen again at PRX.org. Benjamin Ludwig is the author of…
-
Mid-life crises are embarrassing and all-too-common...but surely not among the prudent judges of nation's highest court? On today’s show, a former court…
-
On today’s show, it’s Writers on a New England Stage with Sue Monk Kidd, recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. The author of The Secret Life of…
-
NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with author Anne Rice who reinvented a genre when she published Interview with the Vampire…
-
The year is 1842, and Christopher Robinson, a poor young man living with his family on an island just north of Scotland, has just been accused of stealing…
-
Miranda July. Maybe you know her from her quirky and charming 2005 film “Me And You And Everyone We Know,” which won the special jury prize at Sundance –…