Rye Beach parking cuts protested by residents, business owners

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Rye Select Board is defending its decision to eliminate roughly 90 public beach parking spots due to roadway visibility concerns caused by parking congestion at summer’s peak.

McClure, a Portsmouth firm, recommended reducing spaces along Ocean Boulevard due to long lines of cars reducing the line of sight for motorists and pedestrians approaching town beaches. In May, the Select Board agreed to reduce the number of available beach parking spaces.

Residents have hit back against the Select Board vote, arguing the town failed to adequately notify residents in removing the spaces and that less parking creates safety hazards.

“When you eliminate parking spots, you’re forcing people to walk from Rye Harbor with two kids and their chairs. They’re now walking a half-mile on the main road versus a couple hundred yards,” said Tyler McGill, a co-founder and co-owner of Summer Sessions, at the Select Board’s Monday, June 8 meeting.

Town residents must still vote to approve the revision to Rye’s parking ordinance at town meeting next March, which means things could change in 2027. But until then, the various beachside no-parking zones are being enforced by the town in 2026.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.