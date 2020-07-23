Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 24, 2020

We continue our summer primary candidate series with Senator Dan Feltes. The Democrat from Concord is hoping to win his party's primary in September and challenge incumbent Governor Chris Sununu in November. We'll also discuss how COVID disproportionally affects communities of color and talk about NHPR's recent police coverage. In addition, we'll examine UNH's recent controversial consent agreement.
Air date: Friday, July 24, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Senator Dan Feltes
- Dr. Trinidad Tellez - Chair of the COVID 19 Equity Response Team
- Todd Bookman - NHPR's business and economics reporter
- Joshua Morrill - executive editor of The New Hampshire, the UNH student newspaper