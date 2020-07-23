 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 24, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 24, 2020

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde

We continue our summer primary candidate series with Senator Dan Feltes. The Democrat from Concord is hoping to win his party's primary in September and challenge incumbent Governor Chris Sununu in November. We'll also discuss how COVID disproportionally affects communities of color and talk about NHPR's recent police coverage. In addition, we'll examine UNH's recent controversial consent agreement. 

Air date: Friday, July 24, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Tags: 
Weekly NH News Roundup
gubernatorial candidates
Coronavirus Coverage
UNH