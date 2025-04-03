© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

UNH, other public colleges could lose tens of millions in state budget cuts

Granite State News Collaborative | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT
Photo showing UNH library in Durham.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A section of Dimond Library at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The University of New Hampshire has been considering layoffs and a major budget cut for 2025-26. Now the state’s university system is potentially facing even steeper cuts in New Hampshire's biennial budget.

State lawmakers have advanced plans to slash funding for the University System of New Hampshire (USNH), which includes the three UNH campuses, Keene State College and Plymouth State University. This is a reduction of funding from Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s budget proposal, which includes a proposed 4% cut to the university system.

USNH receives $95 million in state aid per year under the current state budget, according to USNH spokesperson Lisa Thorne. Ayotte’s plan would bring USNH funding down to $91.2 million per year in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives support shrinking state aid to USNH even further. The House Finance Division II committee has approved $66.2 million in state aid per year to USNH, a decision that was affirmed by the House Finance committee.

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.
Tags
Education UNHUniversity System of New Hampshirestate budgetUniversity of New Hampshire
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.