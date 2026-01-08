10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: Square dancing, hip-hop skate night, and a cardboard sled race

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

Plymouth Square Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the Barn on the Pemi. This ongoing series is open to all levels and will include live performances from professional fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. . More details. (A donation of $10 to $15 is suggested)

Merrimack Valley

Parent’s Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, at the Bessie Rowell Community Center in Franklin. Adults can drop children aged 5 to 13 years old off for an evening of planned activities, including dinner. More details. ($25 per child for Franklin residents, $30 for non-residents)

Monadnock Region

Ballet Fusion Class from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 11, at Birdies in Jaffrey. Participants should bring their own exercise mats. . More details. (Tickets are $15, plus processing fees)

North Country

Winter Wander from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Participants should plan to wear snowshoes or boot traction devices for this guided tour. More details. (Ticket prices vary, snowshoes rentals available for an additional fee)

Why Democracy? Celebrate Democracy 250 Years & Beyond from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11, at the Whitney Community Center in Jackson. This interactive lecture is presented by Dr. Josh Duclos, the 1923 Chair of Humanities at St. Paul’s School in Concord, and is part of a series honoring the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. More details. (Free)



Seacoast

Craft Night with the Children’s Museum from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, at North Country Hard Cider Company in Dover. Grown ups will have a chance to “craft like a kid again,” with the help of museum educators. More details. (Suggested donation of $5 per craft)

Create Your Own Birdfeeder Gingerbread House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Rochester Public Library. More details. (Free) Want to learn more about welcoming birds to your backyard this winter? Our friends at Homegrown NH have you covered.

Southern Tier

Spin City: A Hip Hop Skate Night from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Remix Skate in Manchester. More details. (Tickets are $20, includes skate rentals)

Cardboard Sled Race from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Benson Park in Hudson. Build your own sled — using only cardboard, tape and paint — and compete for a range of prizes. More details. ($10 entry fee, registration and liability release is required)

Courtesy of Remix Roller Skating

Upper Valley