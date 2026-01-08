© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: Square dancing, hip-hop skate night, and a cardboard sled race

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Tin Mountain Winter Wanderers are all smiles while exploring the 300+ acres at the Albany, NH Nature Learning Center.
Courtesy of Tin Mountain Conversation Center
The Tin Mountain Winter Wanderers exploring in Albany.

You could also try a Winter Wander in Albany or a craft night at North Country Hard Cider.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Plymouth Square Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the Barn on the Pemi. This ongoing series is open to all levels and will include live performances from professional fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. . More details. (A donation of $10 to $15 is suggested)

Merrimack Valley

  • Parent’s Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, at the Bessie Rowell Community Center in Franklin. Adults can drop children aged 5 to 13 years old off for an evening of planned activities, including dinner. More details. ($25 per child for Franklin residents, $30 for non-residents)

Monadnock Region

  • Ballet Fusion Class from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 11, at Birdies in Jaffrey. Participants should bring their own exercise mats. . More details. (Tickets are $15, plus processing fees)

North Country

  • Winter Wander from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Participants should plan to wear snowshoes or boot traction devices for this guided tour. More details. (Ticket prices vary, snowshoes rentals available for an additional fee)

  • Why Democracy? Celebrate Democracy 250 Years & Beyond from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11, at the Whitney Community Center in Jackson. This interactive lecture is presented by Dr. Josh Duclos, the 1923 Chair of Humanities at St. Paul’s School in Concord, and is part of a series honoring the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

  • Craft Night with the Children’s Museum from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, at North Country Hard Cider Company in Dover. Grown ups will have a chance to “craft like a kid again,” with the help of museum educators. More details. (Suggested donation of $5 per craft)

  • Create Your Own Birdfeeder Gingerbread House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Rochester Public Library.  More details. (Free) Want to learn more about welcoming birds to  your backyard this winter? Our friends at Homegrown NH have you covered.

Southern Tier

  • Spin City: A Hip Hop Skate Night from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Remix Skate in Manchester. More details. (Tickets are $20, includes skate rentals)

  • Cardboard Sled Race from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Benson Park in Hudson. Build your own sled — using only cardboard, tape and paint — and compete for a range of prizes. More details. ($10 entry fee, registration and liability release is required)
    Courtesy of Remix Roller Skating

Upper Valley

  • Intro to Belly Dancing from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Carter Community Building Association (CCBA) in Lebanon. This all-levels, all-ages class is meant to embrace “the magic, mystery, and sheer FUN of dancing in your own body, just as you are.” More details. (Free)

Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
