University of New Hampshire to lay off 23 employees, cut 13 unfilled positions

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Thirty-six jobs at the University of New Hampshire — including 13 unfilled positions — were cut Aug. 7 as part of the state flagship school’s ongoing $17.5 million budget reduction .

Twenty-three UNH employees were notified Thursday their jobs were being eliminated, according to Elizabeth Chilton, the school’s president. Another 10 employees are seeing their hours reduced, Chilton added.

"We recognize how hard these changes are for individuals, teams, and the university as a whole, and are deeply grateful to the affected employees for their service,” Chilton wrote in an Aug. 7 email to colleagues. “In addition, colleges and units across the University have implemented a wide range of operational reductions. These include scaling back professional development, student employment, building hours, dining hall hours, travel, printing, and other support services. While each decision was made thoughtfully at the local level, together they reflect the broader effort underway to realign our resources with our financial reality.”

Thirty-five additional UNH employees were laid off in May as part of a $12.5 million reduction, though no classroom instructors or faculty members were let go.

