Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 22, 2021

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president amid unprecedented security measures in Washington D.C. and at state capitols. State lawmakers in New Hampshire, still adjusting to pandemic logistics, hear public testimony on bills addressing voting issues and public access to police records and disciplinary hearings. And significant community spread of the coronavirus continues in New Hampshire and across the country as the Biden Administration works to ramp up vaccinations and expand testing.

Air date: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

GUESTS:

Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis with Citizens Count, a non-partisan, non-profit organization promoting civic engageme.nt

Nora Doyle-Burr - Reporter for Valley News covering health care and the COVID-19 pandemic in the upper valley. For all Valley News coverage of the pandemic, visit here.

Kevin Landrigan - State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Megan Tuttle - President of NEA-NH, the state's largest teachers' union.