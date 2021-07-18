Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare

-
After last summer’s protests over systemic racism and policing, the state legislature took up bills on body cameras, more data collection, and officer…
-
New Hampshire’s top epidemiologists update us on the pandemic in our state, including the recent federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages…
-
According to the latest survey from UNH, a quarter of Granite Staters responded "probably not" or "definitely not" when asked if they would get a COVID-19…
-
We talk with reporters about how well the state is providing vaccine access to its vulnerable populations, and an investigation into the oversight of New…
-
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has launched a program for people dealing with so-called “long-haul” COVID-19, in which symptoms persist for 12 weeks…
-
As we begin the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, scientists continue to learn more about the virus, and the race to vaccinate people…
-
After scaling back contact tracing efforts last November amid surging cases, New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services says it has resumed…
-
How the N.H. Legislature will conduct its business continues to be a point of contention for lawmakers, after Democrats filed a lawsuit to allow…
-
How Is N.H. Managing COVID-19 In State Prisons?People who are incarcerated have been particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks during this pandemic. New Hampshire's state prison system has been…
-
A New Hampshire House committee wants to give a legislative panel the power to overturn any emergency order issued by the state’s health commissioner.The…