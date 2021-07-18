NH Legislature

-
Reproductive health advocates joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) Friday to discuss new abortion restrictions passed a day earlier by Republicans in…
The fate of the $13.5 billion state budget compromise will depend on the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority. While GOP…
Two pieces of legislation to let municipalities make more of their own renewable energy and to study the costs of that expansion will move ahead after…
N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne doesn’t often take to the House floor. But when he does, he tends to stress a basic bottom line: unity among his…
This week, the GOP-led legislature pushed several conservative measures forward, including limiting abortion rights, and broadening gun rights. The state…
New Hampshire's largest school district could become the latest to publicly oppose a controversial bill that would deny state funding to any businesses,…
New Hampshire's House Bill 544, now an amendment to House Bill 2, would prohibit the dissemination of what it calls "divisive concepts" related to sex and…
The New Hampshire state Senate on Thursday advanced a plan to require utility investment in large offshore wind energy projects and other renewable…
It’s been a busy week in New Hampshire news, as the state crosses into its second year of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll talk about the latest vaccine…
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Feb. 26, 2021During a two-day session held in a sprawling indoor sports complex with chairs arranged to allow for social distance, the Republican-led New Hampshire…