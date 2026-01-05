U.S. incursion into Venezuela becomes hot topic on campaign trail in NH

The U.S. invasion of Venezuela over the weekend and the arrest of that country’s dictatorial leader, Nicolas Maduro, has quickly become a topic on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

Here’s a roundup of how candidates for federal office this year are responding:

John Sununu, candidate for Republican Senate nomination

“Nicolas Maduro was a corrupt, illegitimate dictator under indictment for trafficking in drugs that have inundated our country and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. His capture makes America and the Western Hemisphere safer, and will allow him to be brought to justice for his crimes. I commend the men and women of our Armed Forces and their Commander in Chief for planning and executing such a complex mission with nearly flawless precision.”

Scott Brown, candidate for Republican Senate nomination

“Another major win for @POTUS on the world stage with the seizure of brutal dictator Nicolas Maduro, who was responsible for death and destruction in his country and ours, and whose regime was a proxy for China and Iran. Looking forward to justice being served, a brighter day for the people of Venezuela and a safer Western hemisphere for the United States.”

Rep. Chris Pappas, candidate for Democratic Senate nomination

“I am grateful for the skill and bravery of our American service members involved in this operation. President Maduro was a repressive dictator propped up by his authoritarian allies in Moscow and Beijing. However, a military operation of this kind done without Congressional approval sets a dangerous precedent for our own country and could lead to greater instability around the world. This administration must come to Congress immediately to explain its actions and its strategy to protect our national security. America cannot be once again embroiled in an endless nation building exercise and foreign war.”

Karishma Manzur, candidate for Democratic Senate nomination

“Trump just illegally attacked a sovereign nation, manipulated intelligence to blame Maduro for fentanyl, and sidelined U.S. military leaders who questioned the attacks. Removing Maduro is not about drugs; it’s not about law and order; it’s not about democracy. It’s to install a big oil, Chevron-backed puppet in Venezuela. Congress members ….must investigate potential war crimes and stop this escalation of global conflict, or they should resign.”

Maura Sullivan, Democratic candidate in 1st Congressional District

“As a veteran of the war in Iraq, another unnecessary conflict, I stand in strong opposition to this illegal and reckless attempt at regime change. It is unnecessary, destabilizes our global community, and makes Americans less safe. The President’s attack on Venezuela is an unauthorized and unnecessary strike. Venezuela posed no imminent threat to the U.S. and the President failed to seek authorization from Congress via Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution. Congressional leaders from both parties need to uphold their oath of office and insist that the President come to Congress to seek authorization for use of military force.”

Stefany Shaheen, Democratic candidate in 1st Congressional District

‘Weeks of lies from the Trump Administration have been exposed by this large-scale military strike against Venezuela without Congressional authorization. America is not safer today as a result, and instead, at risk because Venezuela is in chaos inflamed by the Trump Administration. Venezuela’s President was a ruthless dictator, still this attack defies the rule of law and our Constitution. The American people need clear and honest answers immediately on this action and importantly, what comes next.”

Sarah Chadzynski, Democratic candidate in 1st Congressional District

“Bombing a nation’s capital, capturing a sitting president, and seizing a government for our benefit is crossing a red line. I am horrified but not surprised that this is the action of our government. And why are we doing this? For personal benefit. Venezuela does not pose an existential threat to the U.S., and yet, we’ve escalated to extreme violence. I say we because this is OUR country and this is being done in OUR name.”

Hollie Noveletsky, Republican candidate in 1st Congressional District

“Peace through strength only works when the enemy knows you aren't bluffing. President Donald J. Trump has made it clear that he will stand up to bullies and put American interests first on the world stage. Incredible work by our brave troops!”

Heath Howard, Democratic candidate for 1st Congressional District

“I strongly condemn the Trump administration’s attacks on the people of Venezuela and the abduction of Nicolás Maduro. The President has now officially started a war in Venezuela without congressional approval, bypassing the United States Constitution and once again violating the requirement for an Authorization for Use of Military Force.

These blatant violations of international law have resulted in the killing of innocent civilians and represent a dangerous escalation of executive overreach. This administration’s conduct is not about peace or democracy. It is about unilateral force and disregard for law."

Christian Urrutia, Democratic candidate in 1st Congressional District

“This is a war and an intervention about oil. The president is already envisioning a world in which American oil companies are going into Venezuela, where they're building infrastructure, where they're pulling out oil, where they're making billions of dollars. We've already lived this type of foreign policy before, and it was disastrous. That was Iraq. We don't need vassal states in Latin America to provide oil to us. That is an un-American value. What we need to be focusing on is the problems we have here at home. Our healthcare is broken, our child care system broken, wages broken costs really high. The Epstein files are kicking around. Our government has militarized Ice and put it into our communities. We need to focus on those problems.”

Lily Tang Williams, Republican candidate in 2nd Congressional District

“I am happy for the people of Venezuela. Socialism failed. We must keep it out of America!”

Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Democrat in 2nd Congressional District

“Granite Staters are feeling the pain of a full-blown affordability crisis in America, and President Trump is focused on running another country. The President’s address to the nation about the large-scale military action he unilaterally ordered on Venezuela without congressional authorization or a credible explanation leaves the American people with more concerns and questions than answers. President Trump has asserted that the United States will ‘run’ Venezuela in the wake of this action. How will this make the American people safer? How will this address the real pain Granite Staters are feeling because of the sky-high cost of living here at home? And what is the legal justification for such an action?

The United States Constitution entrusts the United States Congress with war powers for very good reasons. The Trump Administration must immediately and truthfully answer questions about the motivation and legality of this unilateral military action, the potential for any further escalation, and the plan for peace. The American people deserve answers and accountability, and I will not back down until we get both.”