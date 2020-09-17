State Reps Draw Criticism For Drinking Beer, Not Wearing Masks On UNH Campus

During Wednesday’s legislative session at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center, a handful of state representatives drank beer and did not wear masks outside of the center, despite the town of Durham’s mask mandate.

UNH students and staff have criticized this behavior online.

2/2 But we were disappointed that a small number of members did not act responsibly. We communicated with House leadership about our expectations prior to the meeting and will continue to work with them to address our concerns before they are invited back. @UNHPoliceChief https://t.co/46nDdChF3S — Jim Dean (@UNHPrez) September 17, 2020

At a meeting Thursday with the executive committee of the University System's board of trustees, UNH President Jim Dean said he’s aware that the legislature may want to use the Whittemore Center down the line.

“I don’t think we can have that same behavior in the future,” he said.

House Speaker Steve Shurtleff sent a letter to Dean and other UNH administrators Thursday apologizing for the members’ actions.

“Please know the House takes decorum very seriously, and the actions of a few do not represent the New Hampshire House of Representatives as a whole,” he wrote.

During Thursday’s meeting, Shawn Jasper, former House Speaker and a USNH trustee, added that the representatives were behaving as “juvenile delinquents,” and that he found their actions embarrassing.