Strafford County Sheriff's Office drops Sig Sauer gun over safety concerns

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Published August 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sig Sauer is headquartered at the Pease
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Sig Sauer's corporate headquarters at the Pease Tradeport in Newington.

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Strafford County Sheriff's Office is discontinuing use of the Sig Sauer P320 following multiple lawsuits alleging the firearm can discharge without the trigger being pulled.

The Strafford County Commissioners decided Aug. 15 to replace the weapon used by the county's sheriffs.

"We haven't had any issues with the guns we use, but we feel we do not want the liability," said Commission Chair George Maglaras. "We decided replacing the guns was a necessary evil that had to take place."

Sig Sauer, headquartered at Pease International Tradeport with facilities in Rochester and Epping, has faced numerous civil lawsuits over the years filed by police, federal law enforcement officers, and gun users who allege they were wounded by the P320 after it accidentally discharged due to a design flaw.

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.
NH News Sig Sauer
