Ayotte signs bills to tighten absentee voting, ensure accessible voting

For New Hampshire disability rights advocates, the slate of election-related bills signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte last week represents a mixed bag.

On the one hand, Ayotte signed bipartisan legislation to require that all cities and towns provide accessible voting machines at local elections — not just those with state and federal candidates.

On the other, Ayotte also approved a bill that would include more documentation requirements for absentee voters.

Republicans and other supporters of that bill say the new registration requirements bring in needed oversight in New Hampshire’s elections, and make absentee voters face the same process as in-person voters. Disability rights groups say they could be difficult for some to comply with and could discourage them from voting.

The absentee bills represent the latest in a series of changes to New Hampshire’s voting laws that have made them more restrictive. Most significantly, in 2024, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law requiring new voters to show documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, making New Hampshire voter registration the strictest in the country. Legal groups have filed two separate federal lawsuits against that law, House Bill 1569.

Stricter absentee voting procedures

Ayotte’s signing of Senate Bill 218, adding tighter requirements for absentee voter registration, helped Republicans follow through on a multi-year goal concerning voter verification.

The new law requires that absentee voters submit documents indicating citizenship, age, domicile, and identity when they fill in the affidavit allowing them to register to vote.

To Rep. Ross Berry, a Weare Republican and the chairman of the House Election Law Committee, the new law is meant to align the documentary requirements for absentee voter registration with the new documentary requirements for in-person voting.

Those in-person requirements — which mandate that new voters produce a birth certificate, passport, or other document to prove citizenship — took effect a week after the 2024 general election.

“The laws for voting by absentee ballot should be as close to voting in person as possible, and SB 218 is a major step toward accomplishing that,” Berry said in a statement Friday. “This is a big win for boosting faith in the outcome of New Hampshire elections.”

Democrats and voting rights groups have denounced the 2024 in-person registration requirements, and now say the 2025 extension will only make it more difficult for absentee voters, and voters with disabilities, to vote.

They have pointed to the 2025 town meeting season — the most widespread test of the in-person version of the proof-of-citizenship bill — as evidence that the law could stop qualified people from voting because they do not have easy access to a passport or birth certificate. At least 96 people were turned away from the polls across the state this spring because they did not have the proper documents to demonstrate citizenship, according to a tally by the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights, a subsidiary of America Votes.

“Our office is concerned about legislation that would make it more difficult (to vote),” said Karen Rosenberg, policy director at the Disability Rights Center New Hampshire, in an interview Monday. “And I hope that people will figure out work arounds and ways to get what they need to vote, but I think it’s going to be very challenging.”

Disability voting machines now standard

In contrast to SB 218, Ayotte’s signing of a bill to require the provision of accessible voting machines in all New Hampshire elections — both local and statewide — has represented a bipartisan victory for many.

“This is sort of one of the few, if any, feel-good bills of the year,” said Rep. Mark Paige, an Exeter Democrat who has helped spearhead the law.

The new law, passed via House Bill 67, addresses a longstanding discrepancy. Under federal law, New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s Office must own and operate those accessible machines, which allow voters with vision impairments and other disabilities to use a keyboard and audio cues to fill in and print out a ballot.

But while federal law requires that those machines be available in all elections with federal candidates, it does not require the same for elections that are fully local, such as town meetings, annual school meetings, municipal elections, or special elections for the state House and Senate. Accordingly, for years, the Secretary of State’s Office did not supply cities and towns the machines for local elections, and most towns did not have them.

This month’s law requires that all towns provide machines and also requires that the Secretary of State’s Office enter into agreements with all cities and towns in order to provide those machines.

The law comes a year after legislators passed a pilot program in which the Secretary of State’s Office began lending out its existing machines for the 2025 town meeting season. That practice will now continue.

The law also comes after Concord and Exeter recently volunteered to buy the machines after facing legal challenges under the Americans with Disabilities Act, serving as a warning to other towns.

Now, under the new law, cities and towns will not need to pay to buy or use the state’s voting machines. They will only be on the hook for the cost to hire a vendor to program those machines to work with the ballots in their local elections — such as the town meeting warrant ballot — a service that might cost between $600 and $850 per machine per election, according to guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Not a huge cost when you consider that on July 4, when they do fireworks, they’re going to eat up $1,200 in about 10 seconds,” said Rosenberg.

Speaking on the cost, Paige said it was well worth it for voters who needed the machines. The alternative for them, he noted, could mean having to tell a pollworker who they are voting for in order to receive assistance filling out a ballot. “I guess the question is how much is your secret ballot worth?” Paige said.

Rosenberg said the new requirements will bring needed continuity for people with disabilities.

“If you moved from Manchester to Concord to Plymouth to wherever, you’re going to use the same machines and they’re going to be properly vetted by the Secretary of State’s Office,” she said.

In addition to signing the bill requiring the availability of the machines, Ayotte vetoed a bill last week that would create exemptions to that requirement. House Bill 613 would allow cities and towns to choose to not offer the accessible machines if no voter had specifically requested to use the machine in writing at least 60 days before Election Day.

Berry and other Republicans had argued HB 613 would allow small towns, particularly those in the North Country, to save on programming costs if no voters appeared interested in using the machines.

“While I would have liked to see the small-town protections in HB 613 signed into law, this does not diminish the fact that today New Hampshire is taking a big step forward in increasing access to local ballots with HB 67” he said. “Increasing turnout for local elections will be a high priority going into the next session, and that includes expanding access for disabled voters.”

But Rosenberg and other advocates had argued that bill would be unconstitutional because it would allow towns and cities to treat voters with disabilities differently from voters without disabilities. They also said it would be unfair to voters with disabilities who moved to a town within 60 days of Election Day and could not request a machine because the deadline had passed.

In her veto message, Ayotte said, “This legislation impacts people with disabilities and would conflict with federal law that requires accessible voting systems be available at all polling places during federal elections.”

